Overview

Dr. Richard Callihan Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Callihan Jr works at Trihealth Heart Institute Kenwood in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Hillsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.