Dr. Richard Callihan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Callihan Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Dr. Callihan Jr works at
Locations
Trihealth Heart Institute Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr Ste 4300, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2400
Trihealth H LLC Dba10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 301A, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-2400
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ohio Heart & Vascular Hillsboro1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (937) 393-6169
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Callihan Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154386241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Interventional Cardiology
