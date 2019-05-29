See All Vascular Neurologists in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Richard Callison, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Callison, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Callison, MD

Dr. Richard Callison, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri - Kansas City and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Callison works at SSM Health Neurosciences in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Callison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Neurosciences
    12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 738-2770
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Specialists of South Florida
    2402 Frist Blvd Ste 201, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 460-8838
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Aneurysmal Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Embolism Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Callison?

    May 29, 2019
    Dr. Callison is the best Dr. I have ever been to. He listens to what you have to say He is very kind and cares about helping you. I have recommended him to several people His staff is the best and they treat you well.
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Callison, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Callison, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Callison to family and friends

    Dr. Callison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Callison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Callison, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Callison, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326253832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri - Kansas City
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Callison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callison has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Callison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Callison, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.