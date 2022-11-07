See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Dr. Camino-Gaztambide works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide?

    Nov 07, 2022
    He has provided so much insight into my PTSD. He listens and works very hard to advocate for me. He sees me . I am so grateful for his dedication and kindness. He is very professional and cares about the well-being of your whole person. He is well rounded and awesome. I don’t know if I would be mentally stable and courageous without his help. The only issue I had was getting an initial appointment. There is plenty of need for psychiatric care and if I were not a healthcare professional. I would still be struggling to get an appointment. His colleagues are also very understanding and facilitates addressing healthcare concerns after hours and they are all just awesome. I’m blessed to have this great team of doctors.
    Cheryl — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Camino-Gaztambide to family and friends

    Dr. Camino-Gaztambide's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184803116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
    • Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camino-Gaztambide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camino-Gaztambide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camino-Gaztambide works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Camino-Gaztambide’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Camino-Gaztambide. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camino-Gaztambide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.