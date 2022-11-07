Overview

Dr. Richard Camino-Gaztambide, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Camino-Gaztambide works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.