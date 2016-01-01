Overview

Dr. Richard Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Wichita Mountain Medical in Lawton, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.