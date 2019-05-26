Dr. Richard Cardone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cardone, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Cardone, MD
Dr. Richard Cardone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cardone's Office Locations
George D Flitcraft DMD PC3003 Highway 95 Ste 33, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-8830
Tri-state Neuro-spine Institute P.l.c.5300 S Highway 95 Ste C, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 Directions (928) 768-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Cardone is always courteous, he has always taken care of my family and always will!
About Dr. Richard Cardone, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932106853
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Cardone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardone works at
Dr. Cardone has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.