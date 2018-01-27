See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Richard Carter, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.7 (77)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Carter, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medici and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Carter works at Dallas Pain Consultants in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Pain Consultants
    811 W Interstate 20 Unit G10, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 557-5036
    515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 403, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gallbladder Removal
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity

Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Oncology Procedure Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Kristin in Fort Worth — Jan 27, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Carter, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346331444
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medici
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada, Reno
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
