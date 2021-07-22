Dr. Richard Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Caruso, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Caruso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Caruso works at
Locations
Caruso Richard F MD Office1309 Savannah Rd Ste B, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-6698
Seaside Endoscopy Pavilion34444 King Street Row, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-3852
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Caruso and his entire staff are wonderful! Great bed side manner, caring, knowledgeable and professional. He listens and shows his attention to your thoughts n needs. Takes time to thoroughly consult n treats you like a real person n puts you at ease. - In addition The colonoscopy facility where he preforms the procedures was very clean n the staff there were also great! Everything was well handled n the nurses were very attentive, friendly, professional n thoughtful to any needs. I would highly recommend Dr Caruso. So grateful to have found this great Doctor! Thank you!
About Dr. Richard Caruso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548252265
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Heartburn, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
