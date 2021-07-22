Overview

Dr. Richard Caruso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Caruso works at Maintaining Essential Health Care Group in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.