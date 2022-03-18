Dr. Richard Castellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Castellano, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Castellano, MD
Dr. Richard Castellano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano's Office Locations
-
1
Imagelift3314 Henderson Blvd Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 463-9245Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Imagelift8630 E County Road 466, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (877) 346-2435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castellano?
Wonderful team and very happy with results!
About Dr. Richard Castellano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326210915
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Facial Plastic Surgery
- Indiana University Head & Neck Surgery
- Indiana University
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano speaks Spanish.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.