Overview of Dr. Richard Celentano, MD

Dr. Richard Celentano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Celentano works at Lakeshore Surgical Associates of Louisiana in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.