Dr. Richard Celentano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celentano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Celentano, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Celentano, MD
Dr. Richard Celentano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Celentano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Celentano's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Surgical Associates of Louisiana110 Lakeview Lane Ste. 200, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Celentano?
Dr. Celentano is very professional, explains his procedural, between Dr Celentano and Dr. Lagarde I have the A Team.
About Dr. Richard Celentano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1700996840
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celentano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celentano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Celentano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Celentano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celentano works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Celentano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celentano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celentano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celentano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.