Overview of Dr. Richard Cespedes, MD

Dr. Richard Cespedes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Cespedes works at UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD, Denton, MD and Chestertown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.