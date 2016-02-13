Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Chambers, MD
Dr. Richard Chambers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Chambers works at
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
1
Kourosh K Shamlou MD In.11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 200, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-4421
2
Pih Health Hospital - Downey11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5000
3
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 869-4421
4
Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center7601 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 385-6367
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had a spiral fracture just above the ankle. She had gone to St Judes In Fullerton. Two doctors in their Orthopedics Department told her she was healed after two months, but she still had a lot of pain and could not walk very well. She was recommended to Doctor Chambers by a retired Ortho Specialist. Dr. Chambers looked at her X-rays and determined immediately that she was not healed. He took over she was healed after a year. I could not ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Richard Chambers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1487762944
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
