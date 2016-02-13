Overview of Dr. Richard Chambers, MD

Dr. Richard Chambers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Chambers works at Greater LA Orthopedic Med Grp in Downey, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.