Dr. Richard Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Chan, MD
Dr. Richard Chan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Richard Chan, MD139 Centre St Ste 712, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 226-8027
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chan is definitely one of my fathers best doctors. He has treated my fathers chronic disease for a long time. Dr Chan is very knowledgeable and personable. He has always treated my dad with the utmost attention and care. Without Dr Chan’s care, I don’t think my dad would be around now. I highly recommend Dr Chan.
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Ccny-Sophie Davis School
- Nephrology
