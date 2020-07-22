Overview of Dr. Richard Chang, MD

Dr. Richard Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.