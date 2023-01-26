Overview of Dr. Richard Chang, MD

Dr. Richard Chang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at John Muir Health in Concord, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.