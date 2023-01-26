Dr. Richard Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Chang, MD
Dr. Richard Chang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Cardiology Medical Group2700 Grant St Ste 106, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 937-1770
-
2
Walnut creek office1450 Treat Blvd Ste 220B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for about eight years. During that time he has provided excellent advice, installed stents in my coronary artery, has answered every question in depth, and exhibited a warm and friendly personality. His practice is so state-of-the-art that he has been asked to participate in some cardiovascular research projects. I have complete confidence in his abilities.
About Dr. Richard Chang, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean and Tagalog
- 1275669954
Education & Certifications
- Debakey Heart and Vascular Center, The Methodist Hospital
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Seton Hall Sch Med Edu Trinitas Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Uc Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Korean and Tagalog.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
