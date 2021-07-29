Overview of Dr. Richard Chang, MD

Dr. Richard Chang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Richard L Chang MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.