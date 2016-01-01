See All Podiatrists in Owosso, MI
Overview of Dr. Richard Chapin, DPM

Dr. Richard Chapin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owosso, MI. 

Dr. Chapin works at Richard L Chapin DPM in Owosso, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chapin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard L. Chapin Dpm
    327 E North St, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-8106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Richard Chapin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Chapin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapin works at Richard L Chapin DPM in Owosso, MI. View the full address on Dr. Chapin’s profile.

    Dr. Chapin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

