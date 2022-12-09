Dr. Charlat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Charlat, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Charlat, MD
Dr. Richard Charlat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Charlat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Charlat's Office Locations
-
1
Renown Health85 Kirman Ave Ste 200, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2862
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charlat?
I have been a patient of Dr. Charlat for over three years now and in these three years he has been my rock. He really takes the time to ask questions and understand what I’m going through. He is the most patient and caring doctor. I’ve had the privilege of having I wish I could give him 10 stars because he absolutely deserves it. He saved my life.
About Dr. Richard Charlat, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1275554735
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Aerospace Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charlat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charlat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charlat works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charlat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charlat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.