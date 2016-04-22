Overview

Dr. Richard Chazal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chazal works at Lee Physician Group - Cardiology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.