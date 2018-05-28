Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Chen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Chen, DO
Dr. Richard Chen, DO is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Feinberg Pavilion251 E Huron St Ste 4-741G, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5200
Nmg - Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute (bcvi)675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4965
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare

Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous. Would recommend him to anyone I cared about. Incredibly empathic manner, gave my husband lots of time explaining what was needed, surgery went off without a hitch, follow-up was great. Very good experience. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Richard Chen, DO
- Interventional Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124081435
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine At Midwestern University
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.