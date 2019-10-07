Dr. Richard Chesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chesser, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chesser, MD is an Aerospace Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Aerospace Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Chesser works at
Locations
Aiken Regional Medical Centers302 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 641-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I have used Dr. Chester for about 8 years. He is professional & knowledgeable. Has treated my husband for basal cell & squamous cell successfully. Treated my rosacea successfully. Admire that he mentors interns in dermatology. Like his staff too.
About Dr. Richard Chesser, MD
- Aerospace Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306890454
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Aerospace Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.