Dr. Richard Childress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Childress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Childress, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Childress works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Clinic5659 S REX RD, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 763-3636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childress?
About Dr. Richard Childress, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578538070
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childress works at
Dr. Childress has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Childress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.