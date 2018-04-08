Dr. Richard Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Childs, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Childs, MD
Dr. Richard Childs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Childs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Childs' Office Locations
-
1
Accuvision Center Inc29 Spring Run Dr, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childs?
Nice guy. Seems to be very thorough. Been seeing him about 10 years for diabetic eye exam. My PCP, Dr. Rick Snellgrove referred me to him.
About Dr. Richard Childs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457324188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Astigmatism and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.