Overview of Dr. Richard Chin, MD

Dr. Richard Chin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF GRONINGEN / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Chin works at Baptist Health Neurological Clinic in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Low Back Pain and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.