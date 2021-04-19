Dr. Richard Chmielewski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chmielewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chmielewski, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Chmielewski, DO
Dr. Richard Chmielewski, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Chmielewski works at
Dr. Chmielewski's Office Locations
Falcon Clinic1 Oxford Xing Ste 1, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 507-4751
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cares for his patients.
About Dr. Richard Chmielewski, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, German
- 1396734794
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
