Dr. Richard Chua, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Richard Chua, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Chua, MD
Dr. Richard Chua, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with IN U
Dr. Chua works at
Dr. Chua's Office Locations
Northwest Neurospecialists Pllc5860 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-7890Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chua was everything I could have hoped for in a physician. He was kind, patient, compassionate - and he listens. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Richard Chua, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1356334528
Education & Certifications
- IN U
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chua has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spondylolisthesis and Chordoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.