Overview

Dr. Richard Chun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Chun works at Molina Citrus Heights in Citrus Heights, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.