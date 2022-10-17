Dr. Richard Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chung, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Chung, MD
Dr. Richard Chung, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery in January 2014 and had two ruptured disks 1-2 which Dr Chung said he hardly operates on. I had the surgery and it turned out excellent and I have been pain free for eight years. I highly recommend Dr Chung
About Dr. Richard Chung, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chung speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
