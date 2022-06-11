Dr. Clarey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Clarey, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Clarey, MD
Dr. Richard Clarey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Clarey works at
Dr. Clarey's Office Locations
Chrysalis Counseling Coaching and Consulting LLC331 W Surf St Ste 907, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3203Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous doctor. Very friendly and did a great job with my medications.
About Dr. Richard Clarey, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043599400
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarey accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarey works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.