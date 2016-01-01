Overview

Dr. Richard Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Northwestern Medicine Gurnee Family Medicine in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.