Dr. Richard Claveria, MD
Dr. Richard Claveria, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis.
John Witczak DO PC26921 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-2250
I tore my meniscus in my left knee during an injury on the job. I have to commend Dr Claveria and his staff. From getting me in on a day's notice to getting both the MRI and the surgery done in a matter of just over a week, they did a GREAT job getting me the care I needed really fast. I have to thank Mary and Diana. They made sure everything got done fast. Had the surgery this morning. The horrible pain in my knee is gone. I'm even walking, with a limp, but walking w/o crutches. THANKS!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689637761
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Claveria speaks Spanish.
