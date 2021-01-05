Overview

Dr. Richard Clay, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Clay works at HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Pleural Effusion, Lobectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.