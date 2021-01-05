See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Richard Clay, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
42 years of experience

Dr. Richard Clay, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Clay works at HH Heart Center Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Pleural Effusion, Lobectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Huntsville Cardiothoracic Surgeons PC
    201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 (256) 536-5594
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Crestwood Medical Center
  Huntsville Hospital

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Lobectomy, Open
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Lobectomy, Open

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Clay saved my Fathers life. My father had an aortic dissection and Dr. Clay was able to replace it with a Kevlar sleeve. Our family is eternally grateful, and as others have said we'll never be able to repay him for the kindness and honesty he provided in such a troubling and stressful time. The thing I appreciated most was how he was able to be very honest with us about the situation, without being detached. He was very empathetic, and we all knew he would do everything he could to help my Dad. My children have been able to grow up knowing their Pop Pop's love and for that I truly believe Dr. Clay was sent to us from heaven.
    Wesley Birdsong — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Clay, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1619960549
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic
    Cleveland Clinic
    Bridgeport Hosp
    University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
