Dr. Richard Clay, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Clay, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Huntsville Cardiothoracic Surgeons PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-5594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clay saved my Fathers life. My father had an aortic dissection and Dr. Clay was able to replace it with a Kevlar sleeve. Our family is eternally grateful, and as others have said we'll never be able to repay him for the kindness and honesty he provided in such a troubling and stressful time. The thing I appreciated most was how he was able to be very honest with us about the situation, without being detached. He was very empathetic, and we all knew he would do everything he could to help my Dad. My children have been able to grow up knowing their Pop Pop's love and for that I truly believe Dr. Clay was sent to us from heaven.
About Dr. Richard Clay, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Bridgeport Hosp
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
