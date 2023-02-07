Dr. Clement Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Clement Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Clement Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Clement Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Clement Jr's Office Locations
All Women's Care A.p.m.c.852 Belanger St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 851-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clement Jr?
Best Dr.!
About Dr. Richard Clement Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1144321696
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clement Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clement Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clement Jr has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clement Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement Jr.
