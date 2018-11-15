See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Overview of Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD

Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Cockerill works at Norman and Ida Stone Institute of Psychiatry in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cockerill's Office Locations

    Norman and Ida Stone Institute of Psychiatry
    675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5060
    Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5060

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    Nov 15, 2018
    Dr. Cockerill really took the time to listen and address all of my concerns. He even looked up an article I had read so we could discuss my concerns from it in more detail. Very impressed with the level of care.
    depressed&anxious in Burbank, CA — Nov 15, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD

    • Forensic Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1598159709
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockerill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cockerill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cockerill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cockerill works at Norman and Ida Stone Institute of Psychiatry in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cockerill’s profile.

    Dr. Cockerill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockerill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockerill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockerill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

