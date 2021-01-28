Overview

Dr. Richard Cohn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Old Pueblo Cardiology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.