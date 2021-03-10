Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cohn, MD
Dr. Richard Cohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists1819 Clinch Ave Ste 212, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 523-6418
Seymour Office11606 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 523-6418
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
comfortable and clean. He listens. I haven't ever felt rushed. First visit I thought he could use a better "bedside manner" but have come to realize he must have had a rough day. Since then, he is one I don't mind having to go to.
About Dr. Richard Cohn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cohn works at
