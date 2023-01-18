Overview

Dr. Richard Cole, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Spectrum Medical Associates in Tullahoma, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.