Dr. Richard Connors, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Connors, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Locations
Bio Reference Laboratories Inc.1 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 622-0808Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for years. Always professional and empathetic, and accurate diagnoses. Takes the time he needs to give proper treatment.
About Dr. Richard Connors, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Connors has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Connors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connors.
