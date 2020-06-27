See All Dermatopathologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Richard Connors, MD

Dermatopathology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Connors, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Connors works at Dr. Richard Connors MD in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bio Reference Laboratories Inc.
    1 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 622-0808
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 27, 2020
Been a patient for years. Always professional and empathetic, and accurate diagnoses. Takes the time he needs to give proper treatment.
— Jun 27, 2020
About Dr. Richard Connors, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatopathology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538209556
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Connors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Connors has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Connors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Connors works at Dr. Richard Connors MD in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Connors’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Connors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connors.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

