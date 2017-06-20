Dr. R Michael Contro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Michael Contro, MD
Overview of Dr. R Michael Contro, MD
Dr. R Michael Contro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Contro's Office Locations
R. Michael Contro, MD15251 National Ave Ste 106, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 692-3027Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He brought my child into the world, 33 1/2 years ago. He is the best ob gyn dr. in bay area. my son is the best son a mother could have. Dr. Contro is very caring and gentle and funny. so please ladies pick him. Jill Miller. live in modesto area now. i cant ever forget this dr.
About Dr. R Michael Contro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contro has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Contro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contro.
