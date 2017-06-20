Overview of Dr. R Michael Contro, MD

Dr. R Michael Contro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Contro works at R. Michael Contro, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.