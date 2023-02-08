Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Cook, MD
Dr. Richard Cook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-1234
Pacific Vascular Specialists PC9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 321, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 292-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I felt cared for and valued. Caring is the key!!
About Dr. Richard Cook, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184869448
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
