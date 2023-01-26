Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cook, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Cook, DO
Dr. Richard Cook, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richland, WA.
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Kadlec Regional Medical Center888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Visiting Dr. Cook's office is a pleasure. His staff is friendly and very competent. They get everything ready, the room is clean and the medical assistant does the initial tasks and says the doctor will be in soon. (Usually about 5 minutes.)Dr. Cook is a brilliant and methodical surgeon. A capable and kind communicator, his rapport is genuine and soothing. He held my hand and spoke to me in a calm and caring manner when I was tearful. I was in the hospital a couple weeks and besides being able to know my issues were being expertly addressed by Dr. Cook, I also appreciated his visits (and the visits of his assistants,) because I felt better and more confident that I was getting better even though it was taking a long time. Dr. Cook is by far the best doctor I've ever had.
About Dr. Richard Cook, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1588000483
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.