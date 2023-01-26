See All Neurosurgeons in Richland, WA
Dr. Richard Cook, DO

Neurosurgery
4.9 (11)
Overview of Dr. Richard Cook, DO

Dr. Richard Cook, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richland, WA. 

Dr. Cook works at COLUMBIA BASIN IMAGING PC in Richland, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

    Kadlec Regional Medical Center
    888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 946-4611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Visiting Dr. Cook's office is a pleasure. His staff is friendly and very competent. They get everything ready, the room is clean and the medical assistant does the initial tasks and says the doctor will be in soon. (Usually about 5 minutes.)Dr. Cook is a brilliant and methodical surgeon. A capable and kind communicator, his rapport is genuine and soothing. He held my hand and spoke to me in a calm and caring manner when I was tearful. I was in the hospital a couple weeks and besides being able to know my issues were being expertly addressed by Dr. Cook, I also appreciated his visits (and the visits of his assistants,) because I felt better and more confident that I was getting better even though it was taking a long time. Dr. Cook is by far the best doctor I've ever had.
    Anonymous — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Cook, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 1588000483
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at COLUMBIA BASIN IMAGING PC in Richland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

