Dr. Richard Cooke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cooke, DDS
Overview of Dr. Richard Cooke, DDS
Dr. Richard Cooke, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Goldsboro, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Cooke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cooke's Office Locations
-
1
P A Daniel Jr DDS2300 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 751-4440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooke?
About Dr. Richard Cooke, DDS
- Periodontics
- English
- 1447378658
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.