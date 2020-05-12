Dr. Corley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Corley, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Corley, MD
Dr. Richard Corley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Corley's Office Locations
- 1 808 W Trailcreek Dr, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 693-3122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corley?
Dr Corley did my skin graft on my heel, wired my jaw shut?? due to a horrible car accident i had. I was transferred to St Frances Hospital and stayed there for over 4 months! This was in 1978! He did great work on me along with another doctor i had. I never thought he would still b practicing after all these years. Thank you Dr Corley for fixing me up! I heard back then by many you were top knotch and i truly believe it still after 42 years! ???????????
About Dr. Richard Corley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1801914882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corley accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corley has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.