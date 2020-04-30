See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sansum Clinic- Colon & Rectal Surgery

Dr. Coughlin works at Boulevard Surgical Associates in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coughlin Richard
    14850 LOS GATOS BLVD, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-2868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2020
    I found Dr Coughlin after my father had a colonoscopy with him. I was trying to deal with a very nasty C Diff infection. Unfortunately Dr Coughlin was not able to help me with that, but he did care enough to tell me come back after I was well and he would do the colonoscopy. After I found an infectious disease doctor who treated me I went back and Dr Coughlin performed the colonoscopy. He is kind, patient and a thorough professional.
    T Gibson — Apr 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD
    About Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659359818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sansum Clinic- Colon &amp; Rectal Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Swedish Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Swedish Hospital Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coughlin works at Boulevard Surgical Associates in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Coughlin’s profile.

    Dr. Coughlin has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

