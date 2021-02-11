Dr. Richard Crane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Crane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Crane, MD
Dr. Richard Crane, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Crane works at
Dr. Crane's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates PC1088 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 860-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crane?
I have been a patient of Dr. Crane since 1999, when I was diagnosed with Lupus SLE. He has been there for all of my ups and downs associated with Lupus. Always caring and knowledgeable as to how approach every issue. I highly recommend him he is the best rheumatologist for Lupus patients.
About Dr. Richard Crane, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376647685
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crane accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crane works at
Dr. Crane has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crane speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.