Dr. Richard Crossman, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Waltham, MA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Crossman, DPM

Dr. Richard Crossman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Crossman works at Richard Crossman DPM in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crossman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kerry Wu DMD PC
    30 Grant St, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 893-9186

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Amazing!! He spent time with me. I didn’t feel rushed. He explained everything he was doing to my foot. Great bedside manner. Highly recommend!!
    — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Crossman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235194929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Crossman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crossman works at Richard Crossman DPM in Waltham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Crossman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

