Overview of Dr. Richard Cuello-Fuentes, MD

Dr. Richard Cuello-Fuentes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Cuello-Fuentes works at Alma Medical Group Inc in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.