Overview of Dr. Richard Culbert, MD

Dr. Richard Culbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Culbert works at Premiere Retina Specialists in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.