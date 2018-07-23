See All Ophthalmologists in Midland, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Culbert, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Culbert, MD

Dr. Richard Culbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Culbert works at Premiere Retina Specialists in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Retina Specialists
    10100 LOOP 40, Midland, TX 79706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 617-0181
  2. 2
    Vista Surgery Center
    4200 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 520-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Vision Screening

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2018
    7/23/2018 Monday - Dr. Culbert came to Odessa, Texas and associated with Sheets Eye Clinic in Odessa, Texas. Dr. Sheets had Dr. Culbert assist me with a lens that had slipped out of position and during the operation he discovered retina issues, resulting extending the operation time to make repairs. (4-1/2 Hrs.) After the surgery I have no additional eye issues. Dr. Culbert did a very good job and I continued using him for several years and would have continued, but in July 2017 his office perso
    John Basden in Kingsland, TX — Jul 23, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Culbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881663995
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U of Toronto
    Residency
    • U of AL
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
