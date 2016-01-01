Overview

Dr. Richard Curren, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Curren works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES, INC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.