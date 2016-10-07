Dr. Curry III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Curry III, MD
Dr. Richard Curry III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Th G LLC Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-7000
Siegrist & Kirlin Mds Inc10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-7000
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very sincere, clear in his diagnosis, honest. Explaines what the patient needs to know. Extremely friendly and knowledgeable.
- Neurology
- English
- 1386833655
Dr. Curry III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry III has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.