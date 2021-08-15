Dr. Richard Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Daniel, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Daniel, MD
Dr. Richard Daniel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Daniel's Office Locations
Poole Pediatrics P.A.3601 Northstar Rd, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 231-9421
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Daniel is amazing, listens, and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Richard Daniel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982643581
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
